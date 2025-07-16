Nets First Round Picks Traoré and Saraf to Sit Out Summer League Finale for Rest
As the Brooklyn Nets' time in the Las Vegas Summer League comes to a close, they will reportedly be without two of their first-round picks for their final game on the West Coast.
According to ClutchPoints NBA reporter Erik Slater, Nolan Traoré and Ben Saraf will both sit out the Summer League finale against the Orlando Magic.
"Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf will not play in tomorrow’s Summer League finale. Both were planned to sit for rest," Slater said. "Traore did land hard on his back late in today’s game and was experiencing some discomfort. He did not return."
Although Traore's back injury forced him to exit the game early, it seems like the Nets already planned for him to get a rest day ahead his reported injury.
Before being forced to exit the game due to injury, Traore had been averaging 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and three assists per game throughout Summer League.
Last season, Traore was named the FIBA Champions League Best Young Player after averaging 13.4 points, four assists and 2.4 rebounds per game while playing for Saint-Quentin of France's LNB Pro A league. Traore was Brooklyn's second selection of the first round, getting picked at the No.19 slot.
Saraf, who has served as the Nets' top distributor throughout the Summer League, will also be resting tomorrow. Through three games, Saraf has averaged seven points, 3.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game.
Last season, Saraf helped Ratiopharm Uln reached the Basketball Bundesliga finals after averaging 12.8 points and 4.6 assists per game. Before making the move to Germany's top league, Saraf was already a professional star in his home country of Israel.
During the 2022-2023 he was named the Israeli Basketball National League's Sixth Player of the Season and Rookie of the Year after averaging 14 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3 assists per game for
Elitzur Netanya.
The following season, he made the jump to the Israeli Basketball Premier League and was named the league's Rising Star after averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and a steal per game for Elitzur Kiryat Ata.