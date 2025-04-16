Nets Forward Noah Clowney Breaks Down Next Point of Improvement
In comments made during his end-of-season media availability, Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney outlined his next point of improvement.
“I think this year, I was mainly a floor spacer, and I think I did fairly well for most part of the year,” he said. “But being able to make a second decision, third decision out of those closeouts, that’s the point where [opposing] teams start to realize that [I] can shoot and make [me] make a decision, and I gotta be better in that decision-making process.”
Clowney averaged 9.1 points per game this season while making 33.3% of his 261 attempted total 3-pointers. The former Alabama prospect shot 5.7 threes a night, or 12.5 per 100 possessions.
That’s high volume for a 6-foot-10 frontcourt player, but in many ways, Clowney played more like a big wing than a traditional center for most of the season. 70.2% of Clowney's field goal attempts came from downtown, compared to 35.5% as a rookie.
That was on low volume, however, with the 20-year-old spending most of his first season in the NBA with the G League’s Long Island Nets. Last year, Clowney played in 23 games for Brooklyn, averaging 5.8 points on 36.4% from deep (12-for-33 shooting).
Nets head coach Jordi Fernández previously pinpointed the same area for Clowney to work on: “If he's not going to shoot it, then he’s going to put the ball on the floor, and how can he get to the rim with one-two dribbles and be efficient?”
The Brooklyn bench boss made those comments on April 3. Clowney played his last game of the season on March 31, suffering a right ankle sprain against the Washington Wizards, and was shut down on April 2.
“Whether it's an easy drive and kick, or finish at the rim,” Fernández added. “I think in the last few games — I know the sample size was small — but he's been working on it, and that's what he's going to focus on throughout the summer.”
Clowney went through a barrage of ankle sprains — to both ankles, no less — in his ‘sophomore’ NBA season. He also announced during his end-of-season media appearance that he had undergone a “minor procedure” on his right wrist and would be back in the gym “soon.” Clowney is right-handed.
Fernández has praised Clowney on multiple occasions over the course of his first season as Nets head coach. His teammates have also gotten in on the action, with Ziaire Williams going so far as to compare Clowney to Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Williams said: "I tell him that all the time, like, ‘Bro, you could be better than Giannis, for real.’ And he puts the work in. So I’m excited to see his growth this summer, and then the years to follow on.”