Nets G League Affiliate Adds Former Fordham Standout in Trade
After recently engaging in a three-team trade, the Brooklyn Nets G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, have acquired the returning player rights to a guard who was highly productive at a local university.
According to a post from the Long Island Nets' X page, they traded the returning player rights of forward Kevin Obanor to the Mexico City Capitanes and a second round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft to the Salt Lake City Stars in exchange for the rights to guard Kyle Rose.
While appearing in 34 games for the Capitanes during the 2024-2025 G League season, Rose averaged 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, two assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 33.3% from field goal range and 25% from beyond the arc.
His professional career kicked off in Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN), Puerto Rico's top league, where former NBA players like Demarcus Cousins, Hassan Whiteside and former Net Thomas Robinson have played. While starting with the Cangrejeros de Santurce and ultimately ending his time in the league with the Vaqueros de Bayamon, Rose averaged 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 60.6% from three during his final 12 games.
Before becoming a professional, Rose put together one of the most statistically accomplished careers in Fordham University basketball history. The 6-foot-4 and 192-pound guard is the Rams' all-time leader in games played (141) and ranks among the programs top ten in three pointers made (189) and steals (219).
During his final season with the Rams, Rose led the team in scoring and steals with 10.8 points and 2.1 steals per game while also finishing second on the team in rebounding and assists with 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He was also quite efficient, leading the team in three-point percentage by shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc.
While his three-point shooting percentage wasn't particularly impressive at the G League level, the larger sample size presented his success in the BSN and at Fordham shows that he has the potential to be productive from deep. He's already displayed the ability to be a strong perimeter defender by using his athleticism and length, so if he develops his shot, he may have the opportunity to eventually contribute at the NBA level as a 3 and D player.
For now, he can at least serve the organization by providing strong defensive competition in practice, as some of the Nets' younger players, and possibly a few of their 2025 draft picks, develop in the G League.