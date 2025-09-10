Nets G League Squad Adds Two Guards, Roster Taking Shape
While the finishing touches are being made to the Brooklyn Nets roster, their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, is still piecing together its squad for the 2025-2026 season.
On Tuesday, they made two moves to improve their roster, reportedly acquiring the returning rights to guards Malachi Smith and Yuri Collins.
Last season, Collins was the G League's leading passer (10.7 assists per game), also averaging 14.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Santa Cruz Warriors while shooting 40.7% from the field and 27.8% from beyond the arc. His top statistical game of the G League season came against the Stockton Kings, when he totaled 32 points, ten assists and seven rebounds, shooting 47.8% from field-goal range and 36.4% from beyond the arc.
Back in February, his impressive performance in the G League earned him a 10-day contract with the Golden State Warriors, where he appeared in two games. After this NBA season, Collins signed a contract with the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.
After spending last season with the Memphis Grizzlies' G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, the Nets acquired Smith in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft and the returning player rights to forward Jordan Minor.
Last season, Smith averaged a career-high 11.4 points per game with the Hustle to go along with four rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Before joining the Hustle, he had also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers' G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, and the Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.
Before turning professional, Smith put together a decorated collegiate career, winning the Lou Henson Award as the nation’s top mid-major player and being named the Southern Conference Player of the Year in 2022.
Although there is not an active roster listed on the Long Island Nets website, the organization's X page has also announced the acquisitions of Jordan Schakel and Kyle Rose this summer.
Along with the more experienced players on the Nets' G League roster, some of Brooklyn's rookies could also fill a few slots as they adjust to life at the professional level. In addition to their NBA-record five first-round picks, players like Fanbo Zeng and Grant Nelson could be stashed in the G League until they prove ready to make the jump to the NBA. Another rookie who could see some time in the G League is No.22 overall pick Drake Powell, who did not play in the Las Vegas Summer League due to a minor left knee injury.