Nets' G League Affiliate Adds Draft Capital, Guard Depth in Deal with Maine
Last season, ten players who spent time with the Brooklyn Nets’ G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, ended up seeing action with Brooklyn by the end of the season.
While a G League trade may not generate the level of excitement that drafting an NBA-record five first-round picks did, it’s worth keeping track of due to Brooklyn’s tendency to promote players during this rebuilding phase.
On Aug. 19, the Long Island Nets acquired a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft and the returning player rights to guard Jordan Schakel from the Maine Celtics in exchange for the returning player rights to forward Kendall Brown.
While appearing in 29 games with the Maine Celtics, Schakel averaged 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 39.7% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc. His best game of the 2024-2025 G League campaign came against the Memphis Hustle, when he scored 26 points and dished out four assists while shooting 50% from the field and 50% from three-point range.
Through four seasons in the G League, Schakel has totaled averages of 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game and shooting percentages of 42.1% from field-goal range and 37.2% from three.
Although most of his playing time has come in the G League, Schakel also has some brief NBA experience. While appearing in six games over the course of two seasons with the Washington Wizards, Schakel averaged 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.
After spending time with both the Golden State Warriors' and Sacramento Kings' Summer League teams, helping the Kings win the Summer League Championship, the Wizards signed Schakel ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.
Besides the Maine Celtics and the Wizards, Schakel has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors and the Leones de Ponce of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional.
Before turning professional, Schakel spent four seasons at San Diego State, where he earned Second-team All-Mountain West honors during his final season. As a senior, the California native averaged 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and one steal per game while helping the Aztecs reach the NCAA tournament as a No.6 seed. By the time his collegiate career was over, he was San Diego State's leader in career free throw percentage (87%) while finishing third in program history for career three-pointers made (225).