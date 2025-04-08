Inside The Nets

Nets Have 'Very Important' Offseason on the Horizon

Brooklyn has much flexibility heading into the summer.

Kyler Fox

Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ahead of their final four games of the 2024-25 campaign, the Brooklyn Nets have much to look forward to. Once the regular season ends, Brooklyn will undergo its first offseason since pivoting into a full-fledged rebuild, equipped with plenty of draft capital and cap space.

First, May's draft lottery will decide where the Nets will select in the 2025 NBA Draft. They currently hold the sixth-best odds to land the top selection—and presumably Cooper Flagg, this year's grand prize—and trail the Philadelphia 76ers by two games with a chance to secure more ping pong balls.

Throughout an up-and-down first year of the re-tool, the dissapointing losses, difficult goodbyes to veterans (Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith) and growing pains will all be worth it if Brooklyn manages to land a top prospect. Despite the lack of winning, first-year head coach Jordi Fernandez has a positive outlook on his inaugural season at the helm.

"Very happy with how the season has gone, from the relationship with ownership, front office, the direction of the vision, the plan, the execution, where we’re at," he said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. "We have a very important summer in front of us, for obvious reasons."

Following the draft, Brooklyn will shift focus to free agency. Cam Thomas—the Nets' most-promising young piece—is slated for restricted free agency, and agreeing to a contract extension with the electrifying scorer should be a top priority. Getting Thomas' deal done is the main focus internally, but Fernandez and general manager Sean Marks will have plenty of money available to chase external pieces.

Jonathan Kuminga has been listed as a potential target on multiple occasions, and like Thomas, will be a restricted free agent. The Golden State Warriors forward would be a seamless fit in Fernandez's system and would be an absolute bargain for the right price. Assuming of course, Golden State doesn't match any hypothetical offer Marks would throw at him.

The Nets won't become an Eastern Conference contender in one offseason, but with the right moves, the on-court product will look far improved than this season while setting up a foundation for years of future success.

feed

Published
Kyler Fox
KYLER FOX

Kyler is a staff writer for Brooklyn Nets on SI, where he covers all things related to the team. He is also the managing editor of The Torch, St. John's University's independent student-run newspaper.

Home/News