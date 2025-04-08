Nets Have 'Very Important' Offseason on the Horizon
Ahead of their final four games of the 2024-25 campaign, the Brooklyn Nets have much to look forward to. Once the regular season ends, Brooklyn will undergo its first offseason since pivoting into a full-fledged rebuild, equipped with plenty of draft capital and cap space.
First, May's draft lottery will decide where the Nets will select in the 2025 NBA Draft. They currently hold the sixth-best odds to land the top selection—and presumably Cooper Flagg, this year's grand prize—and trail the Philadelphia 76ers by two games with a chance to secure more ping pong balls.
Throughout an up-and-down first year of the re-tool, the dissapointing losses, difficult goodbyes to veterans (Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith) and growing pains will all be worth it if Brooklyn manages to land a top prospect. Despite the lack of winning, first-year head coach Jordi Fernandez has a positive outlook on his inaugural season at the helm.
"Very happy with how the season has gone, from the relationship with ownership, front office, the direction of the vision, the plan, the execution, where we’re at," he said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. "We have a very important summer in front of us, for obvious reasons."
Following the draft, Brooklyn will shift focus to free agency. Cam Thomas—the Nets' most-promising young piece—is slated for restricted free agency, and agreeing to a contract extension with the electrifying scorer should be a top priority. Getting Thomas' deal done is the main focus internally, but Fernandez and general manager Sean Marks will have plenty of money available to chase external pieces.
Jonathan Kuminga has been listed as a potential target on multiple occasions, and like Thomas, will be a restricted free agent. The Golden State Warriors forward would be a seamless fit in Fernandez's system and would be an absolute bargain for the right price. Assuming of course, Golden State doesn't match any hypothetical offer Marks would throw at him.
The Nets won't become an Eastern Conference contender in one offseason, but with the right moves, the on-court product will look far improved than this season while setting up a foundation for years of future success.