Nets' HC Jordi Fernandez Reflects on Denver Reunion
Overshadowed by the storylines from the Brooklyn Nets' 124-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets was a homecoming for the franchise's rookie head coach.
Jordi Fernandez served as an assistant coach on Mike Malone's staff from 2016-22 before joining the Sacramento Kings as an associate head coach the following year.
Pregame, Fernandez credited his experience in Denver for the situation he's in now.
“Six years of my life with my family were here, my kids were born here, so great memories, not just professionally but family-wise,” the 41-year-old told Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “Every year I was here helped me prepare for this job. Michael Malone, the organization, the coaching staff, ownership, front office, every experience … it was one of the reasons I’m in the position I’m in right now."
Fernandez revealed how the Nuggets' homegrown philosophy will benefit his future in Brooklyn.
“I was able to experience a young team, the majority of guys were drafted that we built into a playoff team, made it to a conference finals and then won a championship," he said. "So the process really helped me to understand how things work. It’s never going to be the same, and it’s not going to be perfect, but going through it here and being part of it, I think it was a great experience for me as a coach.”
Recognized across the league as a player development expert, Fernandez aims to implement a similar roster strategy that fueled Denver's title run during the 2022-23 season.
