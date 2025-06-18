Nets, Liberty to Open New Youth Basketball Facility in Brooklyn
Starting next NBA season, Nets fans will notice an exciting new addition to the neighborhood as they walk into the Barclays Center.
Earlier today, BSE Global (parent company of the Nets and New York Liberty) announced that a multi-court youth basketball training facility will be built on Flatbush Avenue across from the Barclays Center by this fall.
“We are excited to further enhance the area surrounding Barclays Center with our Brooklyn Basketball Training Center available to all, right in the heart of Brooklyn, as we continue to help grow the sport across the borough,” said Marissa Shorenstein, BSE Global’s CEO. “This initiative is about more than just basketball—it’s about creating a safe, inclusive space where young people can learn, grow and connect – and by continuing to invest in our community programming, we’re building a stronger foundation for the future of the game and the neighborhoods we call home.”
According to the press release, the center will be operated by Brooklyn Basketball, a community-outreach program created by BSE Global. With two full courts and another multi-purpose court, the facility will be used for activities like after-school programs, summer camps, and in-depth training sessions.
First established in 2023, Brooklyn Basketball has partnered with the New York City Department of Education to work with an estimated 40,000 youth per year, offering in-school basketball clinics at local elementary and middle schools.
Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez shared his thoughts on the new facility, going into detail about the importance of investing in our youth.
“I have personally witnessed the way the game of basketball enriches the lives of young people all over the world, and the opportunity to open a state-of-the-art Brooklyn Basketball training center, right across the street from Barclays Center, is an exciting one for our community,” Fernández said. “This facility will provide an incredible place for the youth of our borough to come together to not only receive exceptional on-court instruction, but to also learn the important values and life lessons this great game teaches.”
Although no particular opening date has been listed, registration for the center's inaugural programs is already open.