Nets’ Locker Room Has a New Voice That Could Change Everything This Season
When you think of guys like PJ Tucker, Patty Mills and James Johnson, the phrase "superstar" doesn't come to mind. Yet, all three carved out long NBA careers as significant role players, and their leadership abilities well into their late-30s/early-40s.
Those three were such valuable assets in the locker room that they managed to remain in the league despite rarely seeing the floor in their twilight years. With their extremely young roster, the Brooklyn Nets will eventually need a vocal leader that rivals Tucker, Mills or Johnson.
The good news is: he's already in Brooklyn, and he's far from 40 years old. Offseason addition Terance Mann could become a day-one leader in the Nets' locker room, which will be massive for the incoming rookie class, which features five draftees.
Mann, 28, was brought over as part of the Atlanta Hawks' three-team deal for Kristaps Porzingis. By taking on Mann's contract, the Nets gained the draft rights to the 22nd-overall pick, Drake Powell, but the 28-year-old combo guard can be so much more than just a salary dump.
He can be a vital leader in the locker room—and plans on being just that.
“It’s going to be crazy to play in an environment like that, something new. I’m one of the oldest guys on the team, want to be a leader, show those guys what it takes to win,” Mann told Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.
During his time with the LA Clippers—which included a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2021—Mann showed he can scrap with the league's best. The recently-acquired Haywood Highsmith joins Mann as the oldest players on the active roster, creating the need for them to lead the youngsters.
If that duo can help mentor the likes of Powell, Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf, Brooklyn's record-breaking haul of first-round picks could develop far quicker than expected. Remember, those guys will consistently be partaking in player development sessions led by head coach Jordi Fernandez—which is designed to improve their on-court skills.
Perhaps they could also undergo mental development sessions with either Mann, Highsmith or even both to learn the ins and outs of the NBA from two guys with serious postseason experience.
Mann is unlikely to become a superstar in his hometown of Brooklyn. That's not what the Nets need from him. If Mann can serve as a nurturer, contributing to the growth of a group of 19- and 21-year-olds, Brooklyn's inclusion in the Porzingis deal will be viewed as a steal. Especially considering the franchise gave up nothing to bring in Mann and Powell.