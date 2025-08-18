Nets’ Michael Porter Jr. Trains With Trae Young in Offseason Workout
The Brooklyn Nets have been listed as possible destinations for multiple superstars this summer. When the team wasn't caught up in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors, some speculated that Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young could be a realistic target. Brooklyn has remained disciplined thus far, allowing the chatter to be simply that.
Up until this point, there's been nothing confirmed regarding the Nets' interest in Young. That may be about to change.
Young and Michael Porter Jr. have been friends since their days playing in the AAU. The two were part of the same 2018 draft class and even won a Nike Peach Jam title while playing for the MOKAN Elite team.
Porter, now a Net, may be looking to lure his good friend to Brooklyn. The two were spotted training together on a beach, courtesy of X user NetsKindom. The photo can be found below.
Before some conclude from this situation that it's now a foregone conclusion that Young is destined to go from New York City's basketball nemesis to one of its most recognizable faces, let's pump the brakes for a second.
Brooklyn remains open for business. Its decision to trade for Haywood Highsmith, knowing the implications the deal would have on its roster, signals that much. Now, would the Nets be open to acquiring Young at this time? Highly doubtful.
Plus, all the rumors surrounding a potential Young departure don't make all that much sense. Atlanta didn't swing for Kristaps Porzingis just to enter a complete rebuild. merely months later. The Hawks see that the Eastern Conference is compromised due to injuries, trades and free agent signings, and are looking to capitalize on what may be a small window.
So yes, Porter and Young are and have been very close for a long time—which is why they're working out together. Even if there is some playful recruiting going on by Porter, nothing will come of it. Now, maybe their relationship opens up opportunities for a future blockbuster deal, but much will have to happen between now and then.
Brooklyn would need to suddenly become competitive, and Atlanta would need to suddenly fall apart. Both are possible, neither is currently likely.
Still, the prospect that Porter and Young could team up in one of the league's biggest markets is enough to dominate headlines alone. Don't expect anything to come of these photos, but expect many to be talking about what may happen as a result of these photos.