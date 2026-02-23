Brooklyn Nets Closing in on Best Odds at No. 1 Overall Pick

At 15-41, the Brooklyn Nets are becoming a major cog in the NBA's race to the bottom. Not that this was any surprise, but they've been set on trying to secure the best odds at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft as they navigate the rebuild. As of now, all is going according to plan.

There was some concern for the Nets' ultimate goal after they decided to keep star forward Michael Porter Jr. through the trade deadline. The 27-year-old is averaging an impressive 24.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 47-37-85 shooting splits, taking full advantage of new opportunities in Brooklyn.

Still, that hasn't affected the outcome of games for the Nets, and as of late, they're on track to secure the top odds at the top pick. Brooklyn is 14th in the Eastern Conference, and inside the top three of the lottery standings as of today, along with the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.

The top three teams in the standings each have a 52.1% chance at a top-four pick and 14% chance at No. 1. The Nets need to hit on this year's draft, not only because they're 2027 first-round pick is swapped with the Houston Rockets', but also because the 2026 class is as generational as they come.

AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson highlight just a few of the top names in this year's draft. Given that Brooklyn has no true positional needs due to the rebuild and the current state of the roster, the organization can go in any direction. Do you go for a more versatile big man in Boozer, or an athletically skilled wing in Dybantsa or Peterson?

Outside of the top three, Kingston Flemings, Darius Acuff Jr., Caleb Wilson and more highlight the greatest freshman class in college basketball history. Draft Digest's latest NBA mock draft has 11 of the top 13 selections being from that class.

The Nets are 5-21 since the start of 2026, having lost four in a row. They're one of the worst offensive teams in the league, but winning isn't a priority. The goals are to secure a top draft pick and watch five of their 2025 first-round selections develop. They have talented names making All-Rookie pushes in Egor Dёmin and Nolan Traoré.

As long as Brooklyn doesn't put together a late-season stretch of wins, the team should finish with the best odds possible for this year's draft.