Nets Missed Out on Rising International Star After Reported Draft Promise
While the Brooklyn Nets seemed to emphasize playmaking and backcourt talent during the 2025 NBA Draft, they reportedly had one intriguing big man in their sights ahead of the draft. However, he was plucked off the board just a few picks too early.
First reported by NetsDaily, the general manager of Hansen Yang’s former team, the Qingdao Eagles, claims that the Nets had guaranteed Yang would be selected at No. 19. Instead, the Trail Blazers swooped in and took him at No. 16.
The Nets ultimately chose guard Nolan Traore at No. 19, their second pick of the draft.
In just two professional seasons in China, Yang made a strong enough impression to leap to the NBA at 20 years old. In his most recent season with the Qingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association, he was named the CBA’s Defensive Player of the Year while averaging a career-high 16.6 points, 2.6 blocks, and 10.5 rebounds per game.
Through two seasons with the Qingdao Eagles, the 7-foot-1, 249-pound big man averaged 15.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game, while appearing in the CBA All-Star Game twice and earning two All-CBA Domestic First Team selections.
Brooklyn's interest in Yang was first pinpointed during the pre-draft process, when the Nets were reportedly one of just six teams that flew to China to personally scout him.
In a scouting report put together by Bleacher Report’s NBA staff, Yang was compared to former NBA All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year Marc Gasol.
"Yang looked the part of an NBA big during May's draft combine. He delivered a number of wow plays on offense, including a three-pointer, some fancy footwork from the post and a few beautiful dimes that highlighted obvious passing IQ and quick processing," the report read. "Defensively, Yang played the role of rim-protector well in China, alternating shots even when not blocking them. The hope from his new team is that this, above all else, translates to this level."
Through four Summer League games with the Trail Blazers, Yang averaged 10.8 points, five rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 blocks per game.