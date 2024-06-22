Could the Nets Bring Monty Williams Onto Their Coaching Staff?
Detroit Pistons have recently fired their head coach, Monty Williams, after just one season with the team. Williams will still be owed $65 million over the next five years.
The move was slightly unexpected after just one season in Detroit. Williams faced some criticism after the Pistons finished 14-68, the worst record in the NBA. One of the biggest critiques was Williams starting guard Killian Hayes over then-sophomore Jaden Ivey. Ivey was notably better, even off of the bench, and eventually Hayes was cut mid-season.
Now that Williams is without a coaching job, multiple teams are expected to reach out with positions available. The Cleveland Cavaliers are a team without a head coach, and Williams could be the frontrunner for the job. However, the Brooklyn Nets, a team that just hired Jordi Fernandez to be at the helm, could be in the running to get Williams as an assistant.
It's possible, would become likely if there are no head coaching jobs available. Williams could also decide to not coach at all, given that he is still owed the rest of his contract, which was top five in the league at the time of the signing.
Williams previously found success coaching the Phoenix Suns from 2020 to 2023. In 2021, he made the NBA Finals and made the playoffs three out of his four seasons as the head coach. Phoenix also managed to capture its best record in franchise history, going 64-18 in 2022.
Williams started coaching as an assistant in Portland, before becoming the head coach of New Orleans for five seasons. He then went back to being an assistant in Oklahoma City and Philadelphia, before getting the top job in Phoenix.
For Brooklyn, they will try to emphasize a higher-paced, selfless offense with a mix of young players with fresh legs and veterans who have played at the highest level. Fernandez will be a first-time head coach in the NBA, and could certainly use an assistant like Williams, someone who has been around the block in many situations at the helm.
Again, it would really only be likely if Williams can't find a head coaching job elsewhere and decides to stay in the league even after being owed $65 million.
