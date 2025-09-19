Nets Need Backup Plan if 2026 Draft Lottery Doesn't Go Their Way
The Brooklyn Nets will be tanking next season, but they can’t let their future depend solely on the draft lottery.
Last season, the Nets were among the worst teams in the league, but a few bright spots throughout the year kept them from securing good odds in the lottery. Considering the direction Brooklyn has gone in this summer, that shouldn’t be any issue next season.
Even if the Nets are surprisingly competitive to begin next season, they must shut things down and go all-in on tanking. Currently, the only real punishment for tanking has been occasional fines, and that’s frankly a small price to pay for better lottery odds.
Even with a shameless tank next season, there’s no guarantee that Brooklyn would end up with the best odds in the lottery. Still, doing everything it can to secure one of the top picks in a year with some potential superstars in the draft is Brooklyn’s only choice.
It becomes especially important considering that the Nets are going to be without their pick in 2027, thanks to the disastrous James Harden trade in 2021. That means Brooklyn’s tank only truly needs to last through next season.
If it lasts beyond 2026, with the team waiting until 2028 for another pick, it will have been a clear failure. That’s where having a backup plan will be critical for the Nets next May.
Sure, the Nets are going all-in on tanking and improving their odds for the draft lottery, but things don’t always work out. Even if Brooklyn secures the best odds in the lottery, it could still fall to fifth, and while there are always some potential stars a bit later in the draft, the Nets need as close to a sure thing as possible, and anything outside of the top three might not be worth the risk in Brooklyn.
So, that’s where star-hunting could again come into play for the Nets. Although trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason would have been a bad decision, doing so in the summer of 2026 would make much more sense for Brooklyn’s approach.
Whether Brooklyn likes it or not, its tanking will come to an end after next season, and turning into a win-now club won’t be seen as a bad move if the Nets fail to get some lottery luck. Sure, it’d be nice for the Nets to simply tank next season and earn one of the top picks, but if things don’t pan out, it might be time for Brooklyn to go all-in on star power instead.