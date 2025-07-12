Nets' Nolan Traore Gives Fans Positive Outlook After Summer League Debut
As the Nets capped off an unfortunate loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder to kick off the NBA Summer League, fans were left with some limelight as rookie guard Nolan Traore put together a solid outing compared to some of the other rookies on the team.
Nets Summer League head coach Steve Hetzel sounded off on the rookies' performance in an interview with the New York Post, praising the No. 19 overall pick for handling himself well in the first game.
“We definitely put him in some actions where he could throw it and get it back and try to attack the rim. I thought he handled himself well with the physicality. I think, for all of our rookies, that’s something that’s gonna come over time. Getting in the weight room and their bodies maturing. So I look forward to that,” said Coach Hetzel.
While it may only be the first game and reactions seem a bit over exaggerated right now, the Frenchman was able to show off all the skills that scouts raved over leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft this year.
He led all of Brooklyn's rookies in points, logging 13, and also dished out a team-leading three assists. Even after tweaking his ankle in the first quarter, which he talked about with Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Traore displayed speed, playmaking, and confidence to shoot, which fans were enlightened to see.
“That was a little bit hard because I rolled my ankle really early. … It took a while. You’ve got to go into it quickly and be ready. So it wasn’t that long,” Traore said. “I was a little bit sore on the break with the ankle. But it’s all right. I’ll be right back on Sunday.”
This was great to hear for Brooklyn fans as they have already received a sliver of what the Frenchman can provide to their team. He will now look to build on this performance as the Nets are set to face the Washington Wizards on Sunday for their second game in this year's Summer League.