Nets’ Offense Appears to Be Improved Despite Preseason Loss to Suns
Coming off the Brooklyn Nets' win in their preseason opener against Hapoel Jerusalem, many believed they'd see a different product in game two against the Phoenix Suns. In their second matchup in Macao, China, the Nets were expected to show the usual struggles of a rebuild against an NBA team.
That wasn't the case. Brooklyn still lost in overtime, 132-127, but the game was way more entertaining than expected. In particular, the Nets showed a lot on offense.
The score makes that obvious, but they also shot 47.1% from the field and an incredible 48.3% from three. Brooklyn dished out a total of 26 assists.
The Nets sent it to extra time despite scoring just 13 points in the third quarter. They actually had the lead with less than 10 seconds in the fourth, but a Fanbo Zeng foul sent Jordan Goodwin to the line. Brooklyn ended up with 37 points in the final 12 minutes of regulation.
Cam Thomas, the team's star scorer for the last two seasons, put up 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. He was incredibly efficient once again and even dished out six assists. Through two preseason games, it seems like the 23-year-old is starting to silence narratives regarding his impact in other areas of the game.
Of the rookies, Danny Wolf was most impressive. The No. 27 pick of the draft put up 11 points, five rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes. He looked incredibly comfortable and has continued to impact the offense in almost every aspect.
One of the bigger questions going into the matchup was who would start at point guard between Ben Saraf and Nolan Traore. Saraf got the start versus Hapoel Jerusalem and impressed, while Traore struggled to find his footing.
Against the Suns, Traore was the starter this time, but this was an instance in which the two performed relatively similarly. Saraf put up nine points, a rebound and a steal on 2-for-5 shooting, while Traore had six points, a rebound and an assist on 3-for-5 shooting.
This wasn't a game in which either separated themself, and with Egor Demin's return imminent, neither is expected to start over the No. 8 pick.
Overall, the Nets' offense looked way better than last season as year two under head coach Jordi Fernandez kicks off. The hope is that with an abundance of young talent, mixed with some veteran scorers, Brooklyn can develop an identity as the rebuild continues.