What to Look Out for in Nets' Preseason Matchup vs. Suns
The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Phoenix Suns tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. ET, with their second preseason game taking place in Macao, China. After a 123-88 win versus Hapoel Jerusalem at the Barclays Center, the Nets will travel far but will face an NBA team for the first time this preseason.
This will be a highly anticipated matchup for both sides. The Suns, while missing Jalen Green, will get a better look at Devin Booker leading this new group after an offseason full of changes. The same goes for Brooklyn, who has plenty of new faces.
Here are things to look for on the Nets' side:
Ben Saraf or Nolan Traore at Point Guard?
In the preseason opener, Saraf got the start at point guard and impressed. The No. 26 pick of the draft put up nine points and six assists on 4-of-6 shooting from the field in 18 minutes.
Traore, who came off the bench, wasn't as impressive with seven points and two assists on 2-of-6 shooting. However, Jordi Fernandez could make a change and give the French guard an opportunity to start against the Suns.
With Egor Demin still out due to a plantar fascia tear, this will be another perfect opportunity for Saraf and Traore to compete for minutes during the regular season. Both are capable playmakers, but what could really separate one from the other is scoring.
Can Cam Thomas Continue to Distribute for Brooklyn?
Speaking of playmaking, Thomas impressed in that department against Hapoel Jerusalem. The 23-year-old faced plenty of criticism regarding his passing as he and the Nets tried to negotiate a new contract, but it didn't come to fruition.
However, Thomas put up eight points and four assists in 17 minutes of action last week. He was more than willing to move the ball and find open teammates.
Against an NBA team, we'll see if having new teammates and a new offense will help Thomas's playmaking abilities. He isn't a true point guard, but this season gives him an opportunity to silence the narratives the media has been painting.
Who Will Stand Out and Avoid a Potential Cut?
Brooklyn's training camp roster features two players on two-way contracts, one player on an Exhibit-10 deal 18 players on standard NBA contracts. That means the Nets will have to find a way to move three players to reach the 15-man limit before the start of the regular season.
There's a small list of candidates to be waived, and we'll get a better look at the bottom of the roster in tomorrow's matchup. Names that have been thrown into the mix include Tyrese Martin, Drew Timme and even Dariq Whithead.