Nets Player Development: How Does Brooklyn Fare Historically?
In recent memory, the Brooklyn Nets have found their brightest stars through outside sources. Free agency splashes and blockbuster trades have typically accounted for the big names brought into the organization.
In fact, since 2000, only five Brooklyn's all-stars have achieved their first selection in a Nets uniform. Stephon Marbury (2001), Kenyon Martin (2004), Devin Harris (2009), Brook Lopez (2013) and D'Angelo Russell (2019) account for barely a quarter of the franchise's all-star appearances in the 21st century.
The Nets have opted to chase big-time talent as opposed to developing in-house prospects, which occasionally can have very positive outcomes. It's very rare that a well-ran organization only exclusively rosters players they drafted, but when it comes to the creation of a core, this is where Brooklyn has historically been on the wrong side.
Whether it was the failed super-team attempt in 2013 or in 2021, the organization's desire to sign or trade for their leaders hasn't worked. Contrarily, recent NBA champions build their core through the draft while sprinkling in impact role players.
Take the recently-eliminated Denver Nuggets for example. The 2023 NBA Champions boasted a starting five that included three stars, all drafted and developed in-house. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. were all progressed by Denver's staff. They promptly added Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope through trades en route to basketball glory.
The team that just eliminated the reigning champs, the Minnesota Timberwolves, followed a similar approach. Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels are all former Minnesota draft picks. Just like Denver, they added Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert, and now find themselves four wins away from the NBA Finals.
Possibly the greatest example of this blueprint is the Golden State Warriors dynasty. Bob Meyers' selections of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green led to four titles in the bay area, cementing the franchise as one of the most dominant in the history of the league.
Core and culture are the two most valuable characteristics of any professional team. Instead of continuing to swing for the fences, it may be time for general manager Sean Marks to build a true culture in Brooklyn. While it is much easier said than done, the blueprint is clear: develop young talent, bring in outside veteran role-players and the victories will begin to stack up.
