Nets Prospect Watch: Guards Brooklyn Could Take at No. 8 in the NBA Draft
It's hard for many of this year's NBA lottery teams to stay optimistic after what occurred at the drawing. Many teams, including the Brooklyn Nets, fell from their projected spot, as the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs somehow moved into the top two.
The Nets didn't fall too hard from their spot based on odds, going from No. 6 in projections to No. 8. It's definitely a tough blow, as any team can win the lottery, but Brooklyn will regroup and figure out who its franchise player will be at that spot.
There are plenty of intriguing guards in this year's class, with many being 18 or 19-year-olds with immense potential. The Nets could use a point guard, specifically, to pair with Cam Thomas (free agency pending). Here are some of the best guards Brooklyn could select at No. 8:
Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
Jeremiah Fears is perhaps the most explosive score-first guard in the draft. He's separated himself from the rest of the pack due to his tight handle, crafty finishing, and elite shot creation.
The Oklahoma Sooner averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, so there aren't too many concerns regarding playmaking. If drafted to be a franchise point guard, Fears shouldn't have an issue getting other teammates involved.
While Fears can create on the ball, there are questions as to whether or not he can be impactful without the rock in his hands. Another concern could be his three-point percentage, as he shot 28.4% from deep this past season.
However, if the Nets draft Fears, they'll have a clear No. 1 option, even if Thomas stays with the team. The 18-year-old will run the offense with the ball in his hands most of the time, which gives opportunities to develop better basketball IQ and polish his scoring in the NBA.
Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
At one point, Kasparas Jakucionis was projected to go in the top five alongside Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, and VJ Edgecombe. However, at rough second half of the college basketball season caused the Lithuanian to drop.
Jakucionis is still highly regarded, though. At 18 years old, the 6-foot-6 point guard averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in the Big Ten. He displayed elite shot creation, being able to score at all three levels, and found success in dishing the ball to teammates.
The biggest concern with Jakucionis is his athleticism, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. We've learned from NBA greats like Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic that athleticism doesn't hold you back on offense, but it certainly limits you on defense. Jakucionis isn't exactly jumping out of the gym or beating the fastbreak for a stop.
Nevertheless, he's a polished scorer with a knack for working well in the pick-and-roll. The Nets could pair Jakucionis with Nic Claxton, or another big they select in the draft, and try to find that one-two punch. Players like Jamal Murray and Tyrese Haliburton found great success with pick-and-roll centers such as Jokic and Myles Turner.
Tre Johnson, Texas
Tre Johnson is the only shooting guard on this list, and combined with his projections being a bit higher than No. 8, it's unlikely the Nets will take him. He's a pure scorer, and although heavily polished, he poses similarities to Thomas.
However, if Brooklyn decides to save money and move on from Thomas, Johnson could be the next go-to scorer with its lottery pick. The 6-foot-6 freshman averaged 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists for Texas this past season, shooting 42.7% from the field and an impressive 39.7% from three.
Johnson can knock down a shot from anywhere, but his separation due to ball handling is most impressive. His concerns have to do with playmaking and whether or not his scoring will translate into wins. The Nets have a similar scorer in Thomas, but he hasn't elevated Brooklyn despite averaging 24 points per game this past season.