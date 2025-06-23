Nets Prospect Watch: Where Does Cedric Coward Fit in the 2025 NBA Draft?
While the 2025 NBA Draft is highlighted by college basketball stars Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, the rest of the class should be recognized for the immense potential compared to ones of the past. This year's draft could legitimately produce numerous superstars with the amount of talent throughout the first round.
The wings seem to pose the biggest upside in the lottery, with prospects like Flagg, Ace Bailey, and VJ Edgecombe being many of the top names; however, one wing has had a wide range of projections. This prospect could end up anywhere within the first round, from a top 10 pick to one of the last picks on June 25.
Cedric Coward is a 6-foot-6 prototypical wing from Washington State. Having averaged 17.7 points, seven rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks this past season, you'd think he's a lock for the top 10, perhaps even the top five.
There's just one caveat that holds his stock back: those stats were across six games.
Coward, who went from Division III basketball in 2022 to Eastern Washington to Washington State, suffered a partially torn labrum that kept him out for the majority of this past season. He still displayed so much in those six games, shooting 55.7% from the field and 40% from three.
The 21-year-old has had an impressive pre-draft process, especially considering his limited performance during the college basketball season. He worked out for the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, who own the No. 16 pick, but according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, he is also getting looks from Phoenix, Chicago, San Antonio, and Oklahoma City.
Some mock drafts have Coward slated toward the late lottery, while others have him being one of the last picks in the first round. What are his strengths, weaknesses, and will he end up with the Brooklyn Nets, who have four selections in the top 30?
Almost immediately, based on the number of picks the Nets have, Coward is a legitimate option for any of their picks. It's more of a reach at No. 8, but Brooklyn could certainly draft the forward at No. 19, No. 26, or No. 27.
When looking at Coward as a prospect, his frame and shooting make him a viable 3&D prospect at the very least. He hasn't yet progressed to 3-on-3, according to Givony, and he did more catch-and-shooting than shot creation at Washington State, but the upside is visible.
On a smaller note, Coward is well spoken. A reason why Duke offered him before he forwent the transfer was because of his character.
Coward will realistically fall within the 12-18 range, but the Nets should target him at No. 19. His upside is too good to ignore, and had he gotten a full season with the Cougars, he would have certainly been a lock to go in the lottery.