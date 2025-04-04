Nets' Rising Star Reportedly Out For Season
The Brooklyn Nets' season is starting to come to a close, as they were eliminated from playoff contention in late March following a loss to the Toronto Raptors. Looking back at their season, it's clear that one of the biggest things standing in their way was the numerous injuries they were subjected to.
One of the biggest injuries to strike the team was when Cam Thomas suffered from a strain in his left hamstring, which managed to keep him out for the following 13 games. In this time period, Brooklyn would post a record of 4-9, which would plummet them from being tied for the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings to 12th place.
Despite coming back afterwards for two games, the former LSU star would reaggrevate his injury, which would see him miss more time. This is something that would happen for a third time in mid-March, which would have the potential of seeing him miss the remainder of the season.
It appears that Thomas won't be the only player that the Nets' medical staff have ruled out for the remaining stretch of games, as according to The New York Post's Brian Lewis, Noah Clowney will sit out for the rest of the season due to a sprain to his ankle. Similar to Thomas, Clowney has had several issues with his ankle this season, with his most recent knock being his third of the season.
Clowney's first injury came in late November when he sprained his ankle in a match against the Sacramento Kings, which would see him miss seven games. He eventually came back for a solid stretch of games before he re-aggravated it during a team exercise prior to the All-Star break.
The numerous injury problems made for a difficult season for Clowney, which came in the midst of what should've been a productive sophomore season with the Nets. In the 46 games that he played this season, the 20-year-old averaged 9.1 points per game on 35.8 percent from the field.
Given that Clowney made most of his appearances off of the bench this season, Brooklyn head coach Jordi Fernandez will have to look elsewhere on his roster to help back up Nic Claxton. Some of his other options include Day'Ron Sharpe, Trendon Watford, and Drew Timme.
