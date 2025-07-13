Nets Rookie Ben Saraf Embracing Versatility Alongside Demin and Traore
When the Brooklyn Nets used four of their NBA-record five first-round picks on guards, it understandably raised some eyebrows from analysts and fans. While all of them are primarily backcourt players and similar in size, they bring diverse skill sets to the table that should give the team valuable versatility as they develop.
Each guard is an ideal size for their position and comfortable playing both the one and the two, which could eventually allow Brooklyn to mix and match lineups more freely.
While speaking with ClutchPoints' Brooklyn Nets reporter Erik Slater at Las Vegas Summer League, first-round pick Ben Saraf (No. 27 overall) discussed the versatility he and his new teammates bring to the roster.
"I'm doing whatever the team needs. In U18, I was more of a scorer. Last year in Germany, I was more of a point guard," said Saraf. "I feel like I can do both. Nolan can play both, Egor can play both. It's kind of interesting. We all can play one of three positions."
As Saraf mentioned, he flashed his potential as an explosive scorer while representing Israel in the U18 EuroBasket Championship. He was named the tournament MVP's after averaging 28.1 points and 5.3 assists, also leading the tournament with four steals per game. A few years prior, he averaged 24.3 points per game in the U16 EuroBasket Championship.
After making the move to the professional ranks, Saraf began to make strides as a distributor and overall playmaker. While playing for Elitzur Kiryat Ata of the Israeli Basketball Premier League, he was named the league's Rising Star after averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. The following season, he signed with Ratiopharm Uln of Germany's Basketball Bundesliga, he helped his team reach the league finals while averaging 12.8 points and 4.6 assists per game
In his Summer League debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Saraf logged 17 minutes, finishing with three points and two assists. Brooklyn's next game takes place on July 13, when the Nets are set to face off against the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN2.