Nets Rookie Drake Powell Cleared for Practice, Poised for Bigger Role Ahead
Drake Powell has the potential to be the best player of the Brooklyn Nets' record-breaking five-player haul from the 2025 NBA Draft, yet he's the only one who hasn't suited up.
Powell has been dealing with a knee injury for months and was just cleared for full-contact practice on Wednesday, per Brian Lewis of The New York Post. The UNC product was selected 22nd-overall with a pick acquired by facilitating Kristaps Porzingis' move to the Atlanta Hawks, and has excited many with his unique combination of athleticism and three-and-D capabilities.
Now, he'll be unleashed just in time for training camp.
“[He’s practiced] a few times,” Jordi Fernandez said via Lewis. “He’s been doing a great job. His body looks good. Getting ready to better ramp up, and just being cautious. He’s done a really good job. He’s an elite athlete—we believe the best athlete in the draft—so it’s exciting to watch him take those steps. And he is putting the work in, for sure.”
Brooklyn made sure to surround Powell with vets who possess similar playstyles in hopes of furthering the 20-year-old's development. Experienced wings Terance Mann and Haywood Highsmith are perfect mentors for Powell to learn from in the early stages of his career.
“Yeah, it’s been great. You know, just being able to be a student of the game, still trying to learn different concepts to this new system that I’m in,” Powell said. “But now being in it, I think that’s helped me 100 percent. It’s not saying that I learned everything, there’s still some things to learn, as it’s different being on the sidelines and now being on the court, but yeah, just still taking it day by day. And most importantly, I have trust in myself.”
Besides Egor Demin, who essentially gets penciled in as the Nets' starting point guard given the lack of experience at the position, compounded by his draft status, Powell may have the best shot at earning playing time immediately.
NBA teams are constantly in pursuit of athletic, versatile defenders who can shoot the ball, a description that fits Powell perfectly. Plus, he's tracking to be a perfect fit for Fernandez's preferred identity and culture, another aspect that could directly translate to more opportunities than may have been initially expected.
He'll have to put the work in, but Powell, Nic Claxton and Ziaire Williams could become backbones of Brooklyn's defense for years to come.