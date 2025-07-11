Nets Rookie Named a Top Player to Watch for Summer League
With four of their five first-round picks participating in the Las Vegas Summer League, plenty of eyes will be on Brooklyn's new young talent as they enter a new phase of their rebuild.
One player with particularly high expectations is No.8 overall pick Egor Demin, a 6-foot-9 point guard from BYU. According to ESPN's Jeremy Woo, Demin is a "player to watch" throughout the Summer League.
"Demin will be the most intriguing in his new situation, with Brooklyn presumably planning to coax as much as they can out of him as an on-ball playmaker," Woo said. "Expect him to rotate those reps with the Nets' other rookies, but Demin's passing vision should shine in what's typically a wide-open on-court environment in Vegas. I'm curious how he'll look in this context, and I'd love to see Demin play in creative pick-and-roll with fellow Nets draft classmate Danny Wolf."
Last season, he was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team while averaging 10.6 points, 5.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game while appearing in 33 games for BYU. Once he committed to pursuing college basketball in the U.S., he quickly emerged as a consensus five-star recruit, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 2 combo guard in the country and the No. 16 prospect overall.
Before heading over to the United States to attend BYU, Demin spent two seasons playing for Real Madrid's B team, averaging 13 points and 5.1 rebounds per game during the 2023-2024 season. Earlier in his career, he participated in 2021 FIBA U16 Challengers Tournament, where he posted per-40-minute averages of 21.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game.
During his first Summer League action against the Oklahoma City Thunder today, Demin scored eight points while grabbing four rebounds and making one steal. While he didn't light up the stat sheet, he showcased his range from beyond the arc by knocking down two three-pointers.
Nets fans will get another look at Demin in the Summer League when Brooklyn returns to action on July 13 against the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.