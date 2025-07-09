Nets Rookies Compare Danny Wolf’s Game to Wembanyama, Jokic: 'Super-Unique'
The Brooklyn Nets have garnered plenty of criticism for their decisions at the 2025 NBA Draft. Not only did they keep and use all five of their first-round picks, they opted to select four guards and just one frontcourt player.
That frontcourt player, Danny Wolf, may be the most polarizing of a bunch, which includes Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell and Ben Saraf. Wolf's playmaking ability for his size is unmatched, and it resulted in him emerging as Michigan's lead distributor last season.
Wolf's rare combination of vision and frame is what made him such an intriguing prospect, and his new teammates are already taking notice.
“I think [the last time] I saw that may be with [Victor Wembanyama]. That’s pretty much it, I think. I saw how he plays, and you can do so many things. It’s really good,” Nolan Traore told Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
Drawing comparisons to Wembanyama is impressive enough, but another one of the Nets' rookies decided to go a step further.
“The last time I saw a [big] guy [pass] like that in the playoff games, which was [Nikola] Jokic,” Demin added. “Danny is a super-unique player. And for me, I couldn’t be more excited to be in the team with a guy like that. Obviously, it’s going to take some time for us to really find these ways to play. … I’m more than excited to start playing with this guy. Danny is a unique, unique player.”
Quite the high praise.
While Wolf's skills are evident, he is still raw. He may need time to adjust to the professional level, but should receive instant opportunities. Wolf is listed as a power forward, meaning his competition for playing time includes Noah Clowney and Drew Timme.
Wolf's distinct playstyle may push him ahead of either Clowney, Timme or both on Jordi Fernandez's depth chart, depending on the rookie's early results.
If Wolf can adapt mere fractions of Wembanyama and Jokic's styles of play, Brooklyn may have found itself yet another true steal in the back end of the first round.