Nets Scout Praises Drake Powell’s Elite Two-Way Potential
While one Nets draft pick may not have wowed scouts with impressive statistics during his college career, his versatility and basketball IQ caught the attention of the team’s decision-makers.
In an episode of the Brooklyn Nets' SCOUT YouTube series, members of the Nets scouting department are shown discussing Drake Powell ahead of the draft, who they ultimately selected at No. 22.
“I like his IQ. He has positional size, length, competitiveness and defensive versatility," the scouts said. "You have to be both physically and mentally capable. To me, he’s both. At an elite level.”
Despite entering college as a five-star recruit, Powell was not a regular starter at North Carolina, but he remained a key part of the Tar Heels’ rotation.
Most players who average 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game aren’t typically viewed as top-tier prospects, but Powell’s athleticism and two-way versatility made him an intriguing talent with the potential to contribute on both ends of the floor. Despite not being a focal point of North Carolina’s offense, he managed to stay efficient, shooting 48.3% from the field and 37.9% from three-point range.
His athleticism was on full display at the 2025 NBA Combine, where he had the highest standing vertical (37.5 inches) and max vertical (43 inches).
Despite limited consistent opportunities on the offensive end, Powell flashed his potential when given the chance. In a game against Michigan State, he poured in 18 points while shooting 77.8% from the field and 66.7% from beyond the arc. Later in the season, he followed it up with a 17-point, 4-rebound performance, shooting 66% from three in a win over SMU.
His defensive capabilities were also on display throughout the season, as he was often tasked with guarding one of the opposing team’s top players. In a game against Cal, Powell helped hold Andrej Stojakovic, the ACC’s leading scorer, to just four points.
When asked about his motivation by the Nets scouting department, Powell said he still feels like he has a lot to prove.
“To compete everyday and win as many games as I can. Just have a chip on my shoulder. I need to have belief in myself that I am the player that I am," said Powell. "Im going to put my full focus toward that and continue to grow"