Nets Should Monitor One West Team After A Brutal Playoff Elimination
The Brooklyn Nets have so much flexibility this offseason, perhaps the most than any team in the league. They're expected to have over $40 million in cap space in free agency, while already having an immense amount of first-round draft capital for the forseeable future.
The Nets don't have a competitive roster right now, but they have two choices: continue with the rebuild and emphasize youth, or make a big-time move to get back in the playoff race. While there is plenty of debate on which direction they should take, there is no denying that Brooklyn will be involved in plenty of rumors surrounding stars.
One team the Nets should keep their eye on is the Memphis Grizzlies. Their future is looking bleak at the moment, having suffered a first-round elimination to the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.
After emerging as one of the best teams in the Western Conference in 2022, the Grizzlies have lost their footing over the last two seasons. Missing the postseason in 2024 and this year's elimination has culminated in speculation for the future.
Memphis is led by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., who are both 25 years old. The duo is certainly competitive, but not at the level of other West teams. Given Morant's antics over the last few years, his future with the Grizzlies is not guaranteed.
It would be tough for Memphis to re-tool the roster around Morant and Jackson rather than going back into a rebuild. The team still has its first-round draft capital for the rest of the decade aside from 2025, but selling the future to win now hasn't exactly worked out for other franchises lately, and the Nets can back up that statement.
If the Grizzlies entertain offers for either of their stars, Brooklyn could swoop in with an enticing offer. The Nets can spare draft picks and young talent to capture their next star for the franchise, and could once again build a playoff roster from there. Again, there is much debate on whether or not Brooklyn should go in on such a decision, but the possibility is there.