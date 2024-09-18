Nets' Simmons 'Back to Playing All-Star Talent Basketball'
Chris Brickley has built quite a reputation for himself around the NBA despite never playing in the league himself. A high-level trainer, Brickley has worked with the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Paige Bueckers. He has enough merit for his word to be trusted.
Brickley's become the latest member of the Ben Simmons hype train after the two trained together in New York City yesterday. "[Ben Simmons] is back to playing All Star talent level basketball. Big season loading……," read Brickley's Instagram caption commemorating the session.
A second post followed today, this time captioned "[Ben Simmons] ready to have a big season! He makes an impact on the court many different ways!"
Today's post featured Simmons drilling jumpshots from the top of the key, signifying that the 28-year-old is heading into the final year of his contract equipped with an improved stroke. Simmons workout videos seem to pop up every summer, but this time things feel a little different. The hype is beginning to build, begging the question of whether this time the former All-Star will finally be able to capture his pre-2021 magic.
If the hype is real, and Simmons is able to avoid the same injuries that have plagued his Nets tenure, Brooklyn may have found themselves a contributor for the first year of their newly-enterred rebuild and beyond. A career revival would be a comeback story for the ages, especially if Simmons is able to resemble anything close to his once-dominant level of play.
Excitement around the Nets is already the highest it's been since the assembling of Brooklyn's failed big three, but seeing Simmons emerge as a true threat may just push fan morale over the top.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.