Nets’ Tyrese Martin Erupts for 31 Points at 20th Annual Danny Rumph Classic
While competing at the 20th annual Danny Rumph Classic, Tyrese Martin gave Brooklyn Nets fans a sneak preview of what they may be in store for in the 2025-26 season.
X user NetsKingdomAJ posted a highlight reel of Martin's best plays at the event on Friday, including that the 26-year-old exploded for 31 points. The video can be found below:
Martin, one of the Nets' most-trusted sharpshooters last season, showed off an array of skills beyond just his outside shot in the video. He can be seen driving to the basket and knocking down mid-range jumpers, potentially displaying a more well-rounded version of Martin's game.
One of the overlooked gems head coach Jordi Fernanez discovered in his first season at the helm, Martin quickly became a regular in the rotation. Often in a reserve role, Martin received about 22 minutes per game last season, resulting in a nightly output of 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and two assists. Martin also shot 40.6% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, the latter of which was good enough for the fifth-best on the team.
For context, the four players ahead of Martin were Dariq Whitehead, Killian Hayes, Maxwell Lewis and the departed Cam Johnson. Hayes was never brought back, and Lewis and Whitehead are more developmental projects than consistent rotational pieces. There's real reason to believe that come next season, Martin could be viewed as the Nets' top 3-point shooter—especially since Johnson is no longer in the picture.
Martin's shining moment came back in November, when he led Brooklyn to a massive victory over the Phoenix Suns. The UConn product put up a career-high 30 points, shooting 10-of-13 from the field, including 8 for 10 from three-point range.
If Martin can make the performances at the Danny Rumph Classic and against Phoenix a common trend, he'll become even more favored by Fernandez than he already may be.
Also, with Brooklyn's addition of Michael Porter Jr., who nearly shot 40% from deep himself last season, a lineup that consists of both him and Martin could be leaned on to help space the floor. The responsibility will fall on the Nets' young point guards to get them the ball, which could be used as a great teaching point for the likes of Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf.
Martin's showing at the Danny Rumph Classic could end up meaning nothing, but it also could be a sign of what's to come in 2025-26.