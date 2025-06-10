Nets-Wizards Trade Talk: Brooklyn Moves Up to No. 6 for Jeremiah Fears?
The Brooklyn Nets could receive some assistance from another team rebuilding in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards, in their pursuit of Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears.
Unlikely that Fears falls all the way to pick eight, Brooklyn could call up Washington GM Will Dawkins in an attempt to move up two spots by sending the Wizards one of its late first-rounders, as proposed by Greg Finberg of Bullets Forever.
On "The Wizards Podcast," Finberg devised a framework for a deal that grants the Nets the right to draft Fears in exchange for picks eight and 19.
"Number eight would definitely have to be included in any type of trade for the sixth pick," Finberg said on Monday. "[Washington] could acquire another first-round pick to just move back two spots, and they could still get one of the players that they want."
For a team like the Wizards, trading down creates tons of flexibility for roster building. They'd still be able to secure a top-10 talent while creating a segment of back-to-back selections at 18 and 19.
And of course, Brooklyn gets its top target. While there has been smoke regarding a potential move-up for Dylan Harper at pick two, the Nets could save their future assets by working with the Wizards to make Fears their new backcourt leader.
On the latest episode of "The Kevin O’Connor Show" on Yahoo Sports, Rafael Barlowe revealed that if Brooklyn wants Fears, a trade-up may be the only route to drafting him.
“There are some teams that really like [Fears], and there are some teams that feel like they would probably have to move up to get him,” Barlowe said. “Brooklyn is the team that I've heard that probably has some interest there.”
The Nets are in a dream scenario here. Thanks to shrewd moves from GM Sean Marks, which produced a league-high four selections in the first round, Brooklyn has the privilege of packaging those later picks to get their guy.
While still just speculation, partnering with Washington could be just as beneficial as trading Cam Johnson to the Houston Rockets or Orlando Magic in an attempt to gain a second lottery pick. In this hypothetical, Brooklyn doesn't trade back into the top-14, but could still utilize Johnson in a separate trade this summer.
The Nets haven't picked inside the lottery since taking Derrick Favors third overall in 2010, creating the need to ensure the best prospect lands in Kings County come June 25.