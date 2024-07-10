New Brooklyn Nets Coach: Franchise is 'Building Something Special'
The Brooklyn Nets' full-on rebuild has been a possible route for the organization for months, which was made clear during interviews before new head coach Jordi Fernandez was even hired.
"We know that we wanted to build something sustainable and we wanted to win and build something very special," the 41-year-old said in an article published by the New York Post. "There were different avenues to do it, and this was one of them."
The avenue Fernandez mentioned is the total rebuild the Nets now find themselves facing after dealing Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks. A possible move involving Bridges was laid out on the table to Fernandez prior to his hiring, as general manager Sean Marks wanted to be as honest with the potential candidates as possible.
"We knew the flexibility that we had in terms of the roster, the cap, the salaries that we have, this [outcome] could be one of them. We’re not going to shy away from that," said Marks in the same New York Post piece. "So, he knew well ahead that this was an avenue that we could be going down and has bought in completely.”
Fernandez expressed his adoration for Bridges as both a person and player, but did not mince words in terms of his excitement for the road ahead.
"We’re [going to] be building something very special, so I’m very happy for us. … I just know what’s in front of us, what’s the adversity that we’re going to face," said Fernandez. "My job is going to be to be a problem-solver and make those guys work, make the program, build a culture and identity and that’s how we’re going to go with it.”
An established player development guru, the newly-hired head coach looks to start improving Brooklyn's young talent immediately.
