Noah Clowney’s Development on Display in Preseason Opener
In their preseason opener, the Brooklyn Nets deployed the "grown man."
Third-year forward Noah Clowney, who's expected to step into a larger role in 2025-26, was continually hyped up before and throughout training camp, and fans are now finally able to witness and appreciate his growth.
During the 123-88 win over Hapoel Jerusalem, Clowney came off the bench and was literally perfect. He shot 5-of-5 from the field—including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc—while recording four rebounds, one steal and a block.
He was one of two Nets (Ben Saraf being the other) to finish the game above +20, and genuinely looked like he was primed for a breakout. But this shouldn't be a surprise. Both he and Head Coach Jordi Fernandez alluded to this toward the end of September.
“He looks great, and credit to him and the work he’s put in the whole summer,” Fernandez saidvia C.J. Holmes of the Daily News. “He looks like a grown man at just 21, and I’m excited to watch him play real games.”
The emphasis on Clowney had been the weight he'd added over the summer. Going from 209 lbs. to 234 lbs. was nearly guaranteed to make a difference, but the 21-year-old isn't adding weight just to get "stronger." While that's certainly part of it, he plans on gearing the strength toward the offensive end, specifically when attacking the basket.
“That’s been the whole goal, being a better driver,” Clowney said via Holmes. “I have to get stronger; I have to be able to drive through contact and be able to still be able to explode.”
Now, the opponent Clowney faced can't be discounted. Brooklyn won't be playing Hapoel Jerusalem every game of the regular season, and it's sure to face much stiffer competition. However, much like his efficient counterpart, Saraf, Clowney's performance may be more about passing the eye-test than pure numbers.
Clowney looked composed, hungry, devoted and strong. On the glass, he was instantly a problem, collecting just one rebound less than each of the Nets' big men off the bench (Day'Ron Sharpe, Drew Timme, Danny Wolf). His physicality and athleticism certainly looked improved. But that isn't the story here.
His mental growth is. Clowney is maturing right before our eyes, and if the improvement continues, he can absolutely become a cornerstone contributor for this young Nets' roster well into year three or four of their rebuild.