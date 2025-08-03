Noah Clowney Voted Brooklyn Nets' Most Disrespected Hidden Gem
As the Brooklyn Nets gear up for the 2025-26 NBA season, one forward on their squad will be poised to bounce back from an injury-riddled season and prove his first-round value to the team that drafted him in 2023. That forward would be former Alabama Crimson Tide talent Noah Clowney, whom the Nets selected No. 21 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Coming off a 46-game season, Clowney missed time due to multiple ankle injuries before being shut down for the remainder of the season on March 29 after sustaining a right ankle sprain. He had two stretches during the season where he missed seven games in a row and another stretch of 14 consecutive games.
Following the commencement of the 2024-25 season, the Nets' second-year forward talked to the media about his second season being over.
“It’s a sense of relief, almost,” Clowney said. “I got time now to work on stability in places where I was having injuries and a chance to better my game before we come back for next season, so that’s always good. I think that now that I’ve got a lot more games under my belt, I’ve learned a lot more, and I know how to approach this summer versus my first summer."
Now with a better approach ahead of his third season with Brooklyn, Clowney could find himself in a starting role during Brooklyn's rebuild season.
Although he only logged under 50 games last season, the 21-year-old forward managed to tally 20 starts for the Nets, putting together an average of 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds.
Dan Favale from Bleacher Report released his list Every NBA Team's Most Disrespected Hidden Gem, which featured Noah Clowney as the hidden gem for the Brooklyn Nets.
"Throwing all these concerns out of the window is a massive stretch. But Clowney is just 21 and dealt with plenty of ankle issues this past season. Latitude remains a reasonable default, at least into next season," stated Favale. "Bigs who can navigate the floor like he does, at both ends, are hardly dime-a-dozen. This is a 6'11" forward-center who can take threes off motion for crying out loud."
Favale's heavy praise could create excitement for Nets fans preparing for Clowney's third season with the team. Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez has been praised in the past for his player development capabilities, and the Brooklyn fan base certainly hopes that is the case for their 21-year-old forward.
Following this season, the Nets will have one more club option to cap off Noah Clowney's rookie contract, so the forward will certainly be hoping to have a big year and earn an extension with Brooklyn.