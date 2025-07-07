Non-Rookies to Watch for in Nets Summer League
NBA Summer League is well underway, with matches in Utah and California having taken place already. Las Vegas games start Thursday, July 10, with the Brooklyn Nets playing on day one. They are slated to play at least four games, with matchups against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, and Orlando Magic.
Brooklyn's rookie class of a league-record five first-round picks will not only capture the attention of Nets fans, but NBA fans as well. Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf, and Danny Wolf all have opportunities to make their mark and get fans excited for this young core, but who are the other names to look out for this summer?
Tyson Etienne
Etienne is one of the more underrated names on the Nets' roster. The 25-year-old from Englewood, NJ, got called up from Brooklyn's G League affiliate in Long Island after averaging 19.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.5 steals. He was also extremely efficient in the minor leagues, shooting 49.5% from the field and 45.8% from three.
In the NBA, the 25-year-old averaged 7.9 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists across seven games. In 21.6 minutes per game, Etienne shot 32.7% from the field and 29.5% from three; not great, but he had a few double-digit scoring performances.
In Summer League, Eitenne is expected to have plenty of opportunities to prove he's worth a full-time roster spot. Given his age, he doesn't have a whole lot of time left for development, but the 6-foot-2 guard has the tools and experience in the G League to be successful in Las Vegas.
Tosan Evbuomwan
At 6-foot-7 and 24 years old, Evbuomwan was one of the more prominent youngsters for the Nets toward the end of the season. Playing 28 games for Brooklyn, he averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
Evbuomwan had some major performances throughout the season, including a 22-point performance against the Utah Jazz, capped off by some clutch free throws to seal the victory. He certainly has promise in the league and is good enough for the G League, having put up 19.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in Long Island.
What should excite fans most is Evbuomwan's defense. At 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, he has the frame to be an above-average defender in the NBA, with many multi-steal games.
Drew Timme
Timme, the most popular player on this list because of his time in college, dominated the G League, proving he's good enough to play in the NBA. Averaged 23.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in Long Island, the 6-foot-10 power forward was called up to Brooklyn late in the season.
In his nine games with the Nets, Timme averaged an impressive 12.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, shooting 44.1% from the field. He did so in just 12.1 minutes per game, proving he just needs more minutes to make an impact.
The 24-year-old has expectations to dominate Summer League just as he did in the G League, and should be a starter if the Nets decide not to go with the all-rookie lineup. Timme has the chance to prove he's a full-time rotation player in Las Vegas, building upon a solid first year in the league.