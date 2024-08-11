Notable Point Guards Nets' Dennis Schroder Outplayed in the Olympics
After capturing the MVP at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Denis Schroder captained Germany to a fourth-place finish at the Paris Olympics.
He averaged 17.2 points per game and 7.5 assists on near-50-40-90 shooting splits. With many elite point guards coming from leagues scattered across the globe, Schroder stood out as at least a top three-point guard in Paris with his play. In addition to that, there were also some point guards that he outperformed who entered the tournament with expectations to possibly exceed Schroder, but didn't. Here are some notable point guards that the Nets guard outplayed in Paris.
Canada's Jamal Murray was one point guard that Schroder outshined in France. Murray averaged six points and three assists per contest on an atrocious 29% shooting from the field, and a shocking 14% from three as the Canadians crashed out of the quarterfinals of the knockout stage.
The red white and blue's Jrue Holiday is also another point guard that Schroder outperformed at the Olympics. Holiday put up 7.6 points and 3.6 assists per game on an efficient 55 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent accuracy from deep. Although Holiday did not play in one of Team USA's games, the one versus Puerto Rico in particular, Schroder established himself as more of a focal point of his team's offense compared to Holiday in Paris.
Last but not least, Schroder outplayed Greece's Nick Calathes as well. Yes, Schroder did enter the tournament with higher expectations than Calathes, but Calathes possesses the most experience of the three guards previously mentioned. Calathes averaged 5.8 points and six assists per game with a -22 plus-minus in his country's four games. Not only that, but as floor generals, Calathes had Giannis Antetokounmpo who was one of the leading scorers at the Olympics as the best target man for his squad while Schroder had Franz Wagner. Schroder came away with a better assist tally on average.
