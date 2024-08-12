Players Who Shined in Paris Olympics That the Nets Should Consider Signing
The Brooklyn Nets are not yet done finalizing their team going into the 2024-25 season. Many fought with honor and pride at the 2024 Olympics who aren't signed to an NBA team. Was it enough for the Nets to negotiate a deal with a player who is looking for a change of scenery and make a splash in the NBA though?
Here are three players that should be considered.
France's Isaïa Cordinier, 27, was one of the ones responsible for most of the mayhem when eliminating Canada in the Quarterfinals. The Frenchman erupted for 20 points on 60 percent shooting from the field and 80 percent from downtown. Against Germany in their rematch, after already going toe-to-toe in the group stage where the Germans came out victorious, Cordinier was the X-factor. He scored 16 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent accuracy from deep to help eliminate one of the favorites of the tournament in the Semifinals.
Brazil's Bruno Caboclo, 28, averaged 17.3 points and seven rebounds per game. Caboclo did this on 59 percent shooting from the field along with 54 percent accuracy from deep against teams like Japan, the 2023 FIBA World Cup Champions in Germany and Olympic finalist, France.
When the Brazilians crashed out of the tournament, he did it in style courtesy of a 33-point explosion versus Japan while also grabbing 17 rebounds and going 4-for-7 from three with a 7-foot-7 wingspan.
France's Guerschon Yabusele is a no-brainer. He stepped in for Rudy Gobert, who wasn't at 100 percent in their Quarterfinals against Canada, and played the defensive anchor role that Gobert usually provides. Offensively, Yabusele couldn't be contained, scoring 22 points. He kept up the pace and stayed hot versus Germany on his way to scoring 17 points to eliminate them. To put the icing on the cake, Yabusele went out with a bang versus the Americans in the gold medal game, notching 20 points and an and-one poster of the ages on LeBron James.
