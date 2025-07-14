Poll Shows Nets Fans Prefer Jonathan Kuminga to Cam Thomas
As the halfway point of July approaches, both Cam Thomas and Jonathan Kuminga remain unsigned. Each player entered restricted free agency this summer with hopes of securing a new long-term, high-paying contract, but there's been little to no traction on either front.
The Brooklyn Nets were continuously listed as a landing spot for Kuminga despite never having confirmed interest. However, that hasn't stopped the fan base from wondering what could've been.
Exactly a week ago, X user NetsPress posed the question to Brooklyn supporters: "Who would you prefer to see in Brooklyn next season?"
Viewers were then prompted to either like the post if they wanted to see Kuminga land with the Nets despite their lack of interest, or repost if they'd prefer for Thomas to continue serving as Brooklyn's face.
By a ratio of 41:23, the Nets' fanbase resoundedly coveted the Golden State Warriors' forward.
Thomas has always been a polarizing figure among those who follow the team, as many believe that he's either grossly undervalued or ridiculously overvalued. In reality, he's likely somewhere in between—which may be exactly why Brooklyn has struggled to map out his future.
But that doesn't mean Kuminga isn't an enigma himself. For years, fans have been waiting for his All-Star-caliber breakout season, but that's yet to happen.
The question really boils down to: who would be a better fit for the still-early stages of the Nets' rebuild? There's a compelling argument for each player.
For Thomas, he'd bring two massive positives to Brooklyn's young core: continuity and scoring. He just averaged 24 points per game last season—albeit amid an injury-plagued campaign—and he's the second-longest tenured member of the Nets' roster.
Kuminga presents the versatility head coach Jordi Fernandez seeks, but he'd join an already-crowded wing room while commanding a hefty price tag. His talent is undeniable, but the results since he joined the league in 2021 have yet to represent it.
So, who would be the smarter move? Re-signing Thomas seems to be the right choice. That said, if the Nets' fanbase had any say—or at least those polled by NetsPress—Kuminga would be the offseason prize while Thomas heads elsewhere.