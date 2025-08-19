Predicting Michael Porter Jr.’s Adjustment to Playing With the Brooklyn Nets
For the first time in his NBA career, Michael Porter Jr. won't be surrounded by top-tier talent. The 27-year-old had become accustomed to playing alongside names like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Even early on in Porter's professional experience, he had the opportunity to learn from longtime veterans DeAndre Jordan, Reggie Jackson and Jeff Green.
As Porter transitions from the Denver Nuggets to the Brooklyn Nets, his role is expected to be significantly more prominent than ever before. He lands in a situation with a rebuilding roster, tons of raw talent and a distinct lack of veteran voices.
Porter must be a vocal leader, both on an off the floor.
Moving from a perennial title contender with a yearly MVP candidate to an organization navigating a complete teardown will certainly take some adjusting—even for a seven-year vet like Porter. Luckily for him, there's some familiarity, despite the drastic change.
It's head coach Jordi Fernandez, the man who may end up dictating how quickly Porter gets acclimated.
Fernandez spent four seasons as Porter's assistant coach in Denver. Outside of Mike Malone—who isn't actively coaching—Fernandez is the most experienced head coach in the league when it comes to Porter's game. He'll know exactly how to unleash the 6-foot-10 forward due to their shared time.
Brooklyn's head coach is the most essential factor, yet he's not the only factor. Much of Porter's adjustment also hinges on Cam Thomas' ongoing contract dispute with the organization. Suppose Thomas ends up in a standoff that carries over into the regular season (which isn't currently expected but not out of the realm of possibility). In that case, Porter becomes the top offensive option.
While this would lead to plenty of shot attempts for Porter, it also means he'll command the bulk of defensive attention. With Thomas on the floor alongside Porter, opponents will be forced to pick who to focus on, leading to less pressure on the offensive end.
Here in mid-to-late August, it's hard to predict precisely how long it may take Porter to adjust. However, it's not hard to identify what factors will contribute to the adjustment. Fernandez's involvement will be huge, and resolving Thomas' situation will be key to getting Porter some help.
If both of those factors emerge as positives for Porter, he could be fully adjusted as early as late September. If they don't, expect Porter to really hit his stride around the midway point of the 2025-26 season.