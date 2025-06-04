Predicting the Brooklyn Nets' Team Option Decisions This Offseason
Lost in the prospect of jumping back into contention with big-time transactions this summer have been the Brooklyn Nets' own players who may be headed for free agency. Everyone's heard the Nets' superlatives—whether it's their league-high first-rounders or available cap space—but there's another "most" that hasn't been discussed.
Brooklyn has to decide on the future of 12 players, more than any of its rivals. The impending free agent list goes as follows: Cam Thomas (RFA), Ziaire Williams (RFA), Day'Ron Sharpe (RFA), Reece Beekman (RFA), D'Angelo Russell (UFA), Trendon Watford (UFA), De'Anthony Melton (UFA), Keon Johnson (Team), Jalen Wilson (Team), Tyrese Martin (Team), Drew Timme (Team).
This article will focus on the Nets' players with team options, all four of whom may be affected by the decisions made in other areas.
First: Johnson. Just 23 years old, Johnson enjoyed a career year in his second with the Nets. Jordi Fernandez really brought the most out of the scrappy combo guard, and his availability (79 appearances) was key. I envision Brooklyn picking up the team option here and potentially working on an extension down the line.
Second: Wilson. The 2024 NBA 2K Summer League MVP had high expectations heading into his sophomore campaign, and while he didn't break out as a star, was still productive. Wilson averaged just under 10 points per game with a 33.7% hit rate from deep, cementing himself as one of the top three-point shooters on the roster. I'd be shocked if Wilson's player option wasn't picked up.
Third: Martin. Much like Wilson, Martin quickly became one of Brooklyn's most reliable deep-range snipers. He did pick up multiple DNPs throughout the year, but consistently delivered when he was on the floor. Just like Johnson and Wilson, Martin has done enough to prove himself worthy of being mentioned as part of the Nets' young core. His team option will be picked up.
Finally: Timme. The true wildcard of the bunch. Unlike the three previous guys, Timme was a late-season addition who wowed fans from the jump. Timme's lack of size could be viewed as discouraging, given that his skill set is very center-oriented, but his numbers warrant another opportunity. After averaging 12.1 points and 7.2 rebounds in just nine appearances, Timme's team option should certainly be picked up.
If building a culture is Brooklyn's goal, maintaining continuity should be a far higher priority than any of the other noise that's emerged. Moving up in the draft and searching for a franchise face are both areas that will be addressed, but keeping these younger guys locked in for next season has to come first.