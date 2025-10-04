Predicting Where Danny Wolf Will Play for the Brooklyn Nets
With the fifth and final pick of the Brooklyn Nets 2025 NBA Draft, they selected Danny Wolf out of Michigan with the 27th pick of the first round. The three-year college player is the oldest of Brooklyn's rookies, and he brings a unique skill set to the team.
What Position(s) Will Wolf Play?
Wolf is a front court player. Standing 7 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds, he has the ability to guard opposing power forwards and centers.
The Nets' lone forward of the rookie class can do it all. In Wolf's junior year at Michigan, he averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. On top of that, he could step outside to shoot the three and provided serviceable defense with his sneaky athleticism.
It seemed the theme of Brooklyn's Draft was taking unorthodox players like Wolf, with whom the coaching staff could be creative. Head coach Jordi Fernandez will let Wolf be who he is, much like how the Denver Nuggets' coaching staff handled Nikola Jokic.
"I was very fortunate to work with Nikola [Jokic], and we had to let him show us what he was able to do," Fernandez said. "Otherwise, if you see him as a traditional player, then you could fail."
Wolf has the opportunity to earn minutes at power forward or center through training camp and preseason. Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe make up a stout center rotation, but Wolf could challenge players like Noah Clowney and Drew Timme for minutes behind Michael Porter Jr.
Could Wolf Play in the G League?
Despite being the fifth player taken by the Nets, Wolf has a shot to see more minutes than his fellow rookies.
The main flaw of his game at this moment seems to be turnover struggles. That is a common downfall among players in their first season in the NBA, so it should not affect his standing heavily.
It was a good sign at NBA Summer League, where he looked better with each game. In game one, he scored four points and grabbed six rebounds, but did not make a single field goal attempt. Wolf left Las Vegas on a high note, putting up 18 points, six rebounds and four assists against the Orlando Magic.
The path to minutes off the bench is clear, but getting into the starting lineups would require trades or injuries to occur. Because of that, Wolf will likely make at least a few appearances with Long Island this season.