Ranking the Brooklyn Nets’ Best Future Assets
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets were ranked as ESPN’s No. 27 team in its future power rankings, which details three-year outlooks for all 30 teams.
The power rankings were created via five factors: players, money, draft, market and management. The team ranked well in money, draft and market, but came in dead-last in players, which isn’t an unjustifiable ranking.
With that in mind, we’ll rank the team’s three best players in terms of future value:
3. Michael Porter Jr.
Michael Porter Jr. is perhaps the Nets best player currently, or in the least the best scorer, but his contract and age leave him at No. 3 here.
He’s already 27 with a fairly large injury history, and is set to make upwards of $38 million in each his next two seasons with Brooklyn.
He’ll be a tough asset to unload due to those factors, but desperate teams could eventually come knocking. If not, Brooklyn can at least use the eventual freed up space on the market.
2. Nicolas Claxton
On the flip side of that coin is Nicolas Claxton, who at 26 is locked into a lengthy and team-favorable contract at $97 million over four years.
He has certain offensive limitations, and didn’t see the best 2024-25 campaign, but once earned himself some Defensive Player of the Year buzz and can likely re-find that impact.
Claxton is especially valuable considering Brooklyn can just hang onto him, or sell high to teams in need of frontcourt depth.
1. Egor Demin
Selected at No. 8 in the 2025 NBA Draft, Egor Demin is the highest-picked Brooklyn Net in 15 years, making him easily the most valuable player on the team.
While he’s likely going to need time to cook to hit his ceiling, being a top-10 pick in the NBA carries weight.
Honorable mentions: Cam Thomas, Nolan Traore
The recently re-signed Cam Thomas and rookie Nolan Traore are honorable mentions here, just missing the cut.
Thomas is an all-world scorer, but his lack of buzz in restricted free agency means many teams likely aren’t chomping at the bit to add him. Traore is talented in his own right having been drafted at No. 19, but is a project and somewhat of a question mark.