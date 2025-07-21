Ranking the Top Five Brooklyn Nets From Summer League

Egor Demin in Summer League



11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists



41% FG

43% 3PT

100% FT

25 mpg



Solid outing for Demin in Summer League, jump shot looked good, but needs to work on his interior scoring. 23 out of 27 of his total shots were 3s pic.twitter.com/IiJ9suPqcy