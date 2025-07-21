Ranking the Top Five Brooklyn Nets From Summer League
While the Nets might not have come out with the outcome they anticipated coming into this year's NBA Summer League, their mini-camp squad still gave fans a glimpse of what is to come for the 2025-26 regular season.
With four out of their five first-round selections showcasing their skills this summer, along with several second-year players finding a scoring prowess in Vegas, this team had some bright players who deserve the recognition and even a full-time roster spot for this upcoming season.
Here are the Brooklyn Nets top five players of the 2025 NBA Summer League:
1. Drew Timme (Center)
Brooklyn's leading scorer in the Summer League, Drew Timme, would put together three solid outings before being shut down for the last game of the Nets ' four-game trip in Las Vegas. Timme would finish second in scoring behind Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel, logging 25.3 points per game. He also averaged eight rebounds and one steal per contest.
Timme would have a scoring outburst of 30-plus points in his second game, followed up by a double-double behind 24 points. Out of everyone that is not on a guaranteed contract, Timme has played to the capabilities of earning one if he can get past fall training camp's cuts.
2. Quincy Olivari (Guard)
The former Los Angeles Laker Quincy Olivari had several solid scoring games for the Brooklyn Nets during their Summer League trip. A former undrafted guard who spent most of last season with the Lakers' G League team, Olivari came off the bench for Brooklyn against the New York Knicks and their win against the Orlando Magic, logging 16 points in each game.
In the team's consolation game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Olivari drew his first and only start of the mini-camp, putting together 18 points despite Brooklyn's loss. The second-year player will be hopeful that he impressed the Nets front office, as the team's next stop is fall training camp. Olivari certainly played up to the standard of at least a G League contract with the potential of a contributor to the main roster later down the line.
3. Egor Demin (Guard)
Nets No. 8 pick Egor Demin had a productive Summer League, to say the least. In his first trip to Las Vegas, the Russian basketball player put together an average of 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists playing in three games for the Brooklyn Nets. Although his playmaking was underwhelming compared to his advertising for fans, Demin showed a lot of confidence in scoring and was unfraid of shooting behind the arc.
Moving forward Demin will work towards earning a starting role for this year's regular season squad. He stated to the media that his main goal was to put on muscle heading into fall training camp, as the NBA physicality is a bit different from what he anticipated. If Demin can continue to build as a scorer, the Nets will have the opportunity to grow another top overseas talent in the NBA.
4. Grant Nelson (Forward)
Going undrafted out of Alabama, forward Grant Nelson put on a very impressive display at this year's NBA Summer League, playing in all five games for the Nets, starting in three of them. He might not have had any eye-popping stats in his performances, but Nelson did a lot of the dirty work for this squad, having big moments on the boards and defensive stops.
His hustle, along with the ability to plug in with any of the rotation sets, proved Nelson to be a key player for Brooklyn. With some solid work at fall training camp, Nelson has the potential to be a two-way/G League player for the Nets this season, and if not with Brooklyn, he is sure to find a home somewhere in the league.
5. Danny Wolf (Power Forward/Center)
Despite only playing in two games for the Brooklyn Nets in Las Vegas, rookie big man Danny Wolf was able to show his coaches and front office both sides of his game, which gave fans a positive outlook on their No. 27 overall pick. Whether it was defense, rebounding, or scoring, the former Michigan big man proved to be able to do it all in Vegas.
In his first game against the Washington Wizards, Wolf would log eight points, going two for three behind the arc and 10 rebounds, accompanied by three steals and four blocks, displaying a keen sense of defensive prowess. On the flip side, for his second game, which he helped lead Brooklyn to their only win, Wolf would show his scoring chops, tallying 18 points tagged along with six rebounds.