Report: Cam Thomas Could Command $100M Deal, Nets Prioritizing Re-Signing
After months of uncertainty, Cam Thomas' financial value is finally becoming clear.
On Friday, NetsDaily revealed that not only is re-signing Thomas incredibly important to the Brooklyn Nets, but that the 23-year-old is set to become one of the 15 highest-paid players at his position.
"Still, several sources have indicated he’s likely to command a deal as high as $100 million over four years, well in with first rank shooting guards at his age," NetsDaily wrote. "Moreover, those same sources see Thomas signing as a priority for the Nets. Because of the Nets monopoly on cap space and the new CBA, the Nets aren’t likely to have much competition for him."
This information released the same day as Thomas' appearance on WTKR News 3, where the electrifying scorer again expressed his desire to remain "home."
"It's just a situation I can't control really. Just got to leave it up to my agents and the front office," Thomas said. "But I definitely want to be back in Brooklyn. It's definitely home for me being drafted there."
Thomas did reference the business aspect of his potential extension, but as NetsDaily points out, Brooklyn's available money essentially prevents any rival team from attempting to pry Thomas away.
"You definitely build a bond with a lot of people there. I definitely love being there, but at the same time, you still got to do what's best for you in the business aspect," Thomas continued.
This development comes amid a busy offseason for the Nets, who have been included in chatter surrounding Kevin Durant's eventual departure from the Phoenix Suns and Ace Bailey's draft stock plunge.
While NetsDaily said that re-signing Thomas is a "priority," clarity wasn't provided on where on the proverbial priority list it necessarily falls. Free agency doesn't open until June 30, giving the Nets an eight-day buffer (from today) to begin negotiating (unless it's happened already).
Phoenix Suns insider John Gambadoro reported that Durant is expected to be moved between today and tomorrow, which would check one thing off GM Sean Marks' priority list. The NBA Draft is slated for Wednesday night, which would check another off the priority list.
Obviously, Brooklyn's front office has the ability to multitask, but once this hectic week is over, Thomas can become the full focus going forward.