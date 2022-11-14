Report: NBPA Could File Grievance on Kyrie Irving's Behalf

The Brooklyn Nets superstar guard has missed six games under his team suspension. According to Marc Stein, the National Basketball Players Association could file a grievance on Kyrie Irving's behalf if various parties can't reach a resolution on Irving's return timetable.

"Word is [Kyrie] Irving is itching to get back on the floor and there have been rumbles for days that the National Basketball Players Association, at some stage, could move to file a grievance on Irving's behalf if the various parties involved can't reach a resolution on a return timetable."

The Nets' head coach Jacque Vaughn, who has yet to speak with Irving since he was handed the team suspension, stated he had no updates on the Irving front.

Nets Governor, Joe Tsai was in attendance for both games of the LA back-to-back. During the contest against the Lakers, the New York Post reported Tsai wants Irving to show he's sorry for his actions and that the guard still has work to do before returning to the hardwood and rejoining the team.

“He has to show people that he’s sorry,” Tsai told The Post. “What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

The statement from Tsai came a few days after he and his wife, Clara had a meeting with the suspended guard. The outcome of the meeting has been deemed successful with a path toward reconciliation looking bright.

The Nets will remain on the west coast till at least Thursday night. Brooklyn is currently halfway through its four-game west coast trip with matchups against the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers up next.

Irving also had a face-to-face meeting with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver last week. The Commissioner declined to get into specifics on the meeting but told The New York Times: "I think that what I understand where things stand is the Nets are looking to make this into a partnership between them and Kyrie Irving as to what remediation is appropriate. Because what is most important here is that the remorse be truly authentic and genuine. And I think that will best come by conditions that are agreed to upon as opposed to imposed on him."