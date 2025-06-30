Report: Ziaire Williams Returning to Nets on 2-Year, $12M Deal
The Brooklyn Nets made their first move of free agency on Sunday, inking versatile wing Ziaire Williams to a two-year, $12 million deal, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Williams landed in Brooklyn last summer following the Nets' blockbuster Mikal Bridges deal with the New York Knicks. He and a second-round pick were traded from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Mamadi Diakite and the draft rights to Nemanja Dangubić.
A lottery selection back in 2021, Williams enjoyed a breakout season under first-year head coach Jordi Fernandez. He tallied career-highs in points (10), rebounds (4.6) and steals (one) per game, while shooting 34.1% from three, also a career-best.
Brooklyn had previously declined extending Williams his one-year, $8.35 million qualifying offer in hopes of maintaining cap flexibility, per Michael Scotto. One day later, Williams was inked to a brand new two-year deal.
Bringing back Williams seemed like an obvious choice, given his fit in Fernandez's system. He's a high-effort, versatile defender who embodies the exact culture the soon-to-be-second-year-head coach desires.
However, Williams' impact extends beyond the defensive end of the floor. He held a season-high of 21 points—a mark he reached twice—coming in matchups with the New York Knicks on Feb. 2 and Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 24.
Williams' grit, compounded by his improving offensive game, presented the Nets what may be their ideal wing piece. The three spot was one Brooklyn chose not to address during the 2025 NBA Draft, meaning that the small forward room currently consists of Williams, Jalen Wilson, Tyrese Martin and Cam Johnson.
The 23-year-old became the Nets' inaugural transaction of the free agency period, which is expected to precede a hefty new contract for Cam Thomas.
Williams' deal could signal that Brooklyn intends to retain Day'Ron Sharpe as well, another player the Nets opted not to extend a qualifying offer to with hopes of negotiating a new deal.
Scotto's words ended up being accurate for Williams, and he used similar verbiage when announcing the franchise's intentions for Sharpe.
Come 6 p.m. EST today, Sharpe and the rest of the Nets' free agents will be able to negotiate with rival teams before being allowed to sign on July 6 at 12:01 a.m. EST.
Regardless of what happens there, Williams will be back in Brooklyn next season.