Saraf to Start? Nets' HC Jordi Fernandez Praises Rookie’s Poise in Preseason Opener
Of their record-breaking five-man draft class, the Brooklyn Nets' biggest steal thus far has been Ben Saraf. While none of the rookies have suited up in a game that counts, everything we've been told leading up to the regular season opener suggests Saraf could be poised for a breakout. Whether it be the noise that Saraf was impressing in individual workouts or training camp, the early indications are positive on the 19-year-old.
But, the question is: Will Saraf be able to prove to the coaching staff that he deserves to start over Egor Demin, the eighth-overall pick in June's draft?
Last night's 123-88 win over Hapoel Jerusalem in Brooklyn's preseason opener began to answer that question, and Saraf's odds at starting have likely risen due to his performance.
Due to Demin being out with a foot injury, Saraf got the start at the Barclays Center, producing nine points, six assists and five fouls in 18 minutes of play. He shot 4-of-6 from the field, connected on his lone three-point attempt, finishing with a plus-25 rating. Saraf was efficient on the offensive end, earning the praise of his head coach, Jordi Fernandez.
“He plays like a vet. He was good with the ball taking care of the ball, which at times in camp it was something he hasn’t been as good at,” Fernandez said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “With five fouls, that’s the thing that he’s going to clean up a little bit more. But I was very, very happy even though he had those fouls early in the game, his mind was in the game and he kept playing and he was not really affected by it. So it tells you who he is, how mature he is at his age. He’s just going to keep getting better.”
After witnessing the composure Saraf displayed in his first taste of action in a Nets uniform, there's no doubt that he'll be able to contribute right away following some individual training sessions with Fernandez. He is still a rookie, and the mistakes that go with that title will eventually happen, but Saraf appears to have the right attitude to use those mistakes as learning experiences rather than as setbacks.
“Yeah I was super happy for the game. For the first game of mine, especially against an Israeli team. You saw the crowd, it was a great environment here. I was really excited before the game,” Saraf said.
The 26th-overall pick and his counterparts shift focus to their first meeting with an NBA team this preseason, as the Nets take on the Phoenix Suns at The Venetian Arena in Macau, China, on Oct. 10 at 8 a.m. EST.