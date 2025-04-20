SEC PG Heads to Nets in Latest Mock Draft
The Brooklyn Nets' season is over, which means they can now set their sights on the top prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft.
While the Nets don't know where they will be picking, there are a few players that could make sense for the team.
One of those players is Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears, who heads to the Nets with the No. 6 overall pick in Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman's latest mock draft.
"Rebuilding from scratch with few players under contract for 2025-26, the Nets' only focus will be drafting the best player available. And scouts are considering Jeremiah Fears a potential top-five pick after an outstanding finish in which he averaged 22.3 points and 5.0 assists over his final nine games," Wasserman writes.
"Despite an early NCAA tournament exit for Oklahoma, he had 20 points against Connecticut while adding more highlights of mesmerizing speed, change of direction, improvisation and playmaking to the predraft reel.
"Extraordinary quickness and shiftiness to create, three-level shotmaking flashes and beautiful ball-screen passes are going to sway teams to remain patient with the three-point consistency and turnovers.
"The main questions ask whether Fears will improve his shooting and decision-making, but for an 18-year-old with a heavy workload and elusiveness that aces the NBA eye test, he's made enough pull-ups and setup passes for teams to bet on his development."
Fears would have the chance to potentially start right away, giving the Nets a potential lead guard to build the team around for the foreseeable future.