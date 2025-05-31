Should Brooklyn Nets Re-Sign Former First Round Pick?
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare for what could be one of their best free agency summers in recent years, one player they could potentially re-sign is their 2021 first-round pick Day'Ron Sharpe.
Day'Ron Sharpe has been a solid role player since he arrived in Brooklyn, and one could only assume that Sharpe will be looking for a larger role going forward as he heads into his age-24 season for 2025-26.
He is currently listed as a restricted free agent going into this summer's free agency. Sharpe will be coming off a four-year $10 million contract, where he was picked up on a club option by the Nets for two straight seasons.
This past season, Sharpe put together an average of 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists, all being career highs for the fourth-year big man. He also averaged 18.1 minutes per game, despite only being featured in 50 games as he dealt with lingering injuries throughout the season.
Brian Lewis of the New York Post wrote an article about the Nets' future moves this offseason, which detailed the potential future of not just Day'Ron Sharpe, but also the rising star guard Cam Thomas, who is also eligible for a second contract.
"Both players were first-round picks in 2021, and they’ve become part of Brooklyn’s foundation during their four NBA seasons." Lewis said.
He was also able to sit down with Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks about Brooklyn's future with the two 2021 first-rounders. Marks stated, "It’s always great when you can draft somebody like those two specifically, and then they get this opportunity. Are they going to sign their second contract with us? So, I look forward to the summer, and look forward to those conversations with their agents, and we’ll see where it all plays out. But I do think it’s important to be able to keep your homegrown talent.”
Sharpe should not put a dent in the Nets' payroll either with a second contract. According to Spotrac, the young center is projected to command a contract with the Nets at $30 million over three years if he does end up re-signing.
The Nets will continue to be a team that analysts will watch closely this offseason, whether it be through free agency or the draft, it seems inevitable that the Nets will make prominent moves for next season's team.