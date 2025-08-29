Should the Nets Retire Derrick Coleman's Jersey?
The Brooklyn Nets have a lot to look forward to in terms of new talent this season, but expectations aren't high as they navigate this rebuild. With a plethora of rookies entering the organization, there is excitement as to who could take the reins as the next star in Brooklyn.
When teams find themselves in a rebuild, fans typically tend to reminisce on the great teams of the past a bit more. Last season, while the Nets finished toward the bottom of the standings, the organization retired Vince Carter's No. 15. Through a disappointing season, Brooklyn fans found something to celebrate.
Who Will Be the Next Nets Jersey Retirement?
With Carter's number now in the rafters, many are wondering which player will be next. There have been plenty of underrated stars who have come through the organization, particularly when the team played in New Jersey. One player who has come up in disucssion has been Derrick Coleman.
Coleman, who played for the New Jersey Nets from 1990 to 1995, had the best years of his career with the organization. As a result, some fans have called for his No. 44 to be retired, as he was the star of multiple playoff teams in the 1992, 1993 and 1994 seasons.
How Good Was Derrick Coleman?
The 6-foot-10 forward/center was a double-double machine in New Jersey. Across his first five NBA seasons, he averaged 19.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. Coleman established himself as one of the best two-way players in the league early on before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.
While his Nets tenure wasn't as long as many had hoped, Coleman still managed to rack up numerous awards. He took home Rookie of the Year honors in 1991, made the 1994 All-Star Game and was an All-NBA member in 1993 and 1994. Perhaps it's because the Nets haven't had many bonafide superstars, but the big man is still one of the best players the franchise has ever had.
Combine his stats, awards and playoff appearances, and there's a solid case for Brooklyn to retire Coleman's No. 44. While the Nets look to get back to relevance, another jersey retirement for one of the franchise's best players could give fans something to feel good about as they rebuild.