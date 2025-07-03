Should the Brooklyn Nets Call About Chris Paul?
Although the Brooklyn Nets drafted three point guards in this year's NBA Draft, it is still unclear which one will start for the Nets next season, which could be a hole to fill for a potential veteran to come in and provide guidance for the young guards' futures.
A potential guard that can fill this void for Brooklyn is the 20-year veteran Chris Paul, who recently announced that the reason he has not signed a deal as a free agent is because the 40-year-old guard wants to be a starter next season rather than come off the bench.
"Chris Paul wants to be a starter, we're told, which is part of the reason why he evidently hasn't made up his mind yet." said AP NBA Writer Tim Reynolds.
This past season, Paul logged all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs. He averaged 8.8 points, 7.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 42.7% from the field.
While not a big-time scoring contributor at this stage in his career, Paul's extremely high IQ and passing ability still make him a valuable guard to any team.
With the Nets in dire need of a veteran presence as well in their locker room, a pairing between Brooklyn and Chris Paul could be a solid matchup ahead of next season. Allowing him to start alongside Cam Thomas and center Nic Claxton could level up both of their respective games, as Paul has done with a majority of his teammates in his illustrious career.
This move will also allow the Nets' rookie point guards to develop for a full season before taking over the helm if they prove to be ready in 2026.
Their No. 8 overall pick, Egor Demin, is likely to be the favorite to start as it currently stands for Brooklyn; however, I would not rule out a move for Chris Paul with the need for a veteran in the locker room.